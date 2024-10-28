Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited (SSCL) announced today the expansion of its captive solar power plant at its Nawa refinery in Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan. The company is adding 150 kW of solar power capacity to its existing 500 kW facility, bringing the total capacity to 650 kW.

The shares of Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited (SSCL) were trading at ₹23.20, up by ₹1.10 or 4.98 per cent on the BSE today at 1:55 pm.

EKAM GREEN VENTURES LLP has been appointed as the EPC contractor for the project, which is expected to be operational within ten days. The expansion is projected to generate annual energy cost savings of approximately ₹40 lakhs (₹4 million).

The enhanced solar capacity will allow the refinery to meet a larger portion of its energy requirements through renewable sources, supporting the company’s sustainability initiatives and operational efficiency goals. The project also aligns with government green energy initiatives by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

SSCL, established in 1993, is a leading salt manufacturer in North India. The company’s shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.