SSWL promoters release pledge

The promoters of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) released shares pledged by them. The promoters along with the persons acting in concert hold 97.97 lakh shares in Steel Strips Wheels, which is 62.77 per cent of the total paid-up capital. The promoters had pledged 44.12 lakh shares or 28.26 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company and 45.03 per cent of total promoter shareholding. Following the revocation, the number of shares pledged has been reduced to 38.12 lakh shares, or 24.42 per cent. The stock of Steel Strips Wheels closed 0.34 per cent higher at ₹721.70 on the BSE.