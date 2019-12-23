Stampede Capital to have no promoter?

Shares of Stampede Capital will remain in focus, as its board is meeting on Tuesday to consider the reclassification of promoter to public. Currently, Meena Valli Usha Rani, the only promoter, holds a 17.28 per cent stake. Among the public, FPIs hold 6.05 per cent in the company, retail investors 26.89 per cent and HNIs, 24.28 per cent. It may be recalled that Kiran Koduri, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, had quit the posts on December 17, citing personal reasons.