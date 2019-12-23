Stocks

Stampede Capital to have no promoter?

| Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

 

Shares of Stampede Capital will remain in focus, as its board is meeting on Tuesday to consider the reclassification of promoter to public. Currently, Meena Valli Usha Rani, the only promoter, holds a 17.28 per cent stake. Among the public, FPIs hold 6.05 per cent in the company, retail investors 26.89 per cent and HNIs, 24.28 per cent. It may be recalled that Kiran Koduri, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, had quit the posts on December 17, citing personal reasons.

Published on December 23, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Can ‘Salman’ outperform ‘Hritik’ on the bourses?