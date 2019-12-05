Standard Life to exercise green shoe option partially

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Standard Life Investments, one of the promoters of HDFC Asset Management Company, plans to exercise green shoe option partially.
Of the 3,850,000 equity shares representing 1.81 per cent of the total issued equity share capital under the green shoe option, it will now offload 1,835,509 equity shares.
On Wednesday, Standard Life Investments offered 4,750,000 equity shares representing 2.23 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company to non-retail investors.
On Thursday, it will sell the non-subscribed portion to retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids with an option to additionally sell up to 3,850,000 equity shares, it said.
The floor price for the sale was Rs 3,170 per equity share, it said.
On Wednesday, the shares of HDFC AMC dropped three per cent to Rs 3,329.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...