Star Cement board to meet on buyback plan

The board of Star Cement will meet on Friday to consider a buyback proposal of the company's equity shares. Shareholders would be keen to know the quantum of the buyback, the number of shares to be bought back and the pricing of the issue. Besides, the mode of buyback (whether through open market purchase or through tender route on a proportionate basis) and the promoters' intention (will they participate in the buyack or not) will also evoke keen interest from shareholders.