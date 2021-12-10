Star Health, after listing 6% lower, recovers to end flat

Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Co made a tepid debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at 6 per cent discount over the issue price of ₹900.

The company listed at ₹848.80, down ₹51.20 or a 5.69 per cent from the IPO price. Star Health managed to recover intraday, surging to a high of ₹940 but closed at ₹906.85, a gain of 0.76 per cent higher over the IPO price. It recorded an intraday low of ₹827.50 The company's m-cap stood at ₹52,191.23 crore at closing on the BSE.

On the NSE, it listed at ₹840 and closed at ₹901.00.

The insurer had reduced its initial public offering size to ₹6,400 crore from its earlier size of ₹7,249 crore after the issue last week failed to get subscription fully. It had received bids only for 79 per cent.

Long term outlook bullish

According to Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited, the IPO is “overvalued at a price of ₹870-900 per share despite the company suffering losses due to huge claims in pandemic.”

Dr Ravi Singh- Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia said, “Taking in view the business parameters, the long term outlook of health insurance sector is positive. Investors may buy at lower levels and keep their holdings for better gains.”