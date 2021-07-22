Stocks

Star Health files IPO papers with SEBI

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 22, 2021

To issue equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.01 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise funds through an initial share sale. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity worth ₹2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.01 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft prospectus.

The selling shareholders included Safecrop Investments India LLP, Konark Trust and MMPL Trust (promoter and promoter group) and existing investors Apis Growth 6 Ltd, Mio IV Star, University of Notre Dame Du Lac, Mio Star, ROC Capital Pty Ltd, Venkatasamy Jagannathan, Sai Satish and Berjis Minoo Desai.

The public offer includes a reservation for eligible employees.

Published on July 22, 2021

