StAR MF logs ₹653 cr equity inflow

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 11, 2020 Published on August 11, 2020

Notwithstanding the sharp outflow from equity funds, BSE StAR MF platform has registered a net inflow of ₹653 crore in July. The MF industry has logged an outflow of ₹2,480 crore in equity schemes last month. However, equity inflow through the platform was down 64 per cent last month when compared to ₹1,882 crore registered in June. Overall net inflow through the platform was at ₹6,637 crore, which was 7 per cent of the industry inflow of ₹89,813 crore. The online platform had registered 3.07 lakh new SIPs worth ₹76 crore in July taking its overall SIP

