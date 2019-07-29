Stocks

Company news: Steel Strips Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels has received an export order worth ₹42 crore for markets in the western hemisphere. The order would be executed over 12 months with supplies beginning this month from its Chennai plant, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. With this additional business, the Chennai plant will be running at 100 per cent utilisation and efforts are underway to debottleneck it to raise utilisation by another 25 per cent, it further said. The stock of Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹779.55, down 1.07 per cent, on the BSE.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
