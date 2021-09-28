Stent maker Sahajanand Medical Tech files papers with SEBI for ₹1,500 crore IPO

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Cardiac stent maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise ₹1,500 crore through an initial share sale.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹410.33 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of ₹1,089.67 crore by selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
As part of the OFS, Samara Capital Markets Holding will sell shares worth ₹635.56 crore and Nhpea Sparkle Holdings BV will offload shares valued at ₹320.36 crore, among others.
At present, Samara Capital holds 36.59 per cent stake and NHPEA Sparkle Holding BV owns 18.44 per cent holding in the firm.
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to ₹185 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to pay debt, to fund the working capital requirements of the company's indirect foreign subsidiary, Vascular Innovations, and for general corporate purposes.
The company is a leading medical devices player that researches, designs, develops, manufactures and markets vascular devices globally.
Currently, the company offers products that are used in interventional cardiology.It operates three research and development facilities in Surat, Galway, Ireland and Nonthaburi, Thailand. Also, the company is in the process of setting up a new research, development and manufacturing campus in Hyderabad.
BofA Securities India, Edelweiss Financial Services, UBS Securities India and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.
