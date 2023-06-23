Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s shares rose over 5 per cent in morning trades after two block deals on the NSE in which 35 lakh shares, or 1.8 per cent of its equity, changed hands for over ₹100 crore.

The bid price for the deals was ₹295.25 while the asking price was ₹298, the price at which the shares had ended on Thursday.

It was not immediately known who the buyers and sellers were.

At 10.29 am, the shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable were trading almost flat with a positive bias at ₹298.65 on the NSE.

