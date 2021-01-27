Stocks

Sterling and Wilson Solar up 2 per cent as company commissions second solar project in Oman

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

The solar project, awarded by Shell, is in Sohar Freezone

The shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) were up 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced that it had successfully commissioned its second solar project in Oman.

At 11:56 am, SSWL was trading at ₹242.00 on the BSE, up ₹5.05 or 2.13 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹247.65 and an intra-day low of ₹231.10. It opened at ₹235.50.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹242.20, up ₹5.45 or 2.30 per cent.

SWSL on Wednesday announced that it had successfully commissioned a 25 MW solar project in Oman that was awarded to the company by global energy company Shell.

The project, located on a 50-hectare site within Sohar Freezone, will save 25,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, the company said in a press release.

Last year, it became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman,. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP), it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 27, 2021
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.