Sterling and Wilson Solar up 2 per cent as company commissions second solar project in Oman

The shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) were up 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced that it had successfully commissioned its second solar project in Oman.
At 11:56 am, SSWL was trading at ₹242.00 on the BSE, up ₹5.05 or 2.13 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹247.65 and an intra-day low of ₹231.10. It opened at ₹235.50.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹242.20, up ₹5.45 or 2.30 per cent.
SWSL on Wednesday announced that it had successfully commissioned a 25 MW solar project in Oman that was awarded to the company by global energy company Shell.
The project, located on a 50-hectare site within Sohar Freezone, will save 25,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, the company said in a press release.
Last year, it became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman,. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP), it said.
