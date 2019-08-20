Stocks

Sterling & Wilson listing today

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 19, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

 

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar will be listed on the exchanges on Tuesday.

 Shapoorji Pallonji-owned Sterling & Wilson Solar had received lukewarm response to its initial public offering. The company managed to garner only 92 per cent subscription.

The total issue size was ₹3,125 crore, of which around ₹1,400 crore was raised from anchor investors.

The price band for the issue was between ₹775 and ₹780 a share. While the qualified institutional buyer received full subscription, the high net worth individual portion was subscribed 89 per cent and retail investor portion by 30 per cent.

 

