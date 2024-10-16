Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) unveiled its new AI-led Data Centre portfolio at the India Mobile Congress 2024 today. The integrated optical cable, connectivity, and interconnect offerings were inaugurated by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The shares of Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) were trading at ₹124.53 up by ₹3.36 or 2.77 per cent on the NSE today at 2.14 pm.

The portfolio aims to address the growing demand for high-density optical fibre infrastructure in GPU-based data centres, which require 36 times more fibre than traditional CPU racks. STL’s offerings include high-density Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cables and connectivity solutions designed for AI-focused data centres.

India is projected to increase its GPU-based server capacity to approximately 520,000 GPUs by 2026. This expansion is expected to drive demand for compact, high-density optical fibre cables with 70 per cent more fibre than traditional data centres.

STL, the second company globally and first in India to offer mainstream high-density IBR optical products, positions itself to capitalise on this growing market. The company’s AI-DC portfolio features Celesta Ribbon cables, high-density connectivity solutions, and various data centre-specific products.

The move comes as AI adoption increases globally, with ChatGPT users expected to exceed one billion by 2025, driving the need for robust data centre infrastructure.