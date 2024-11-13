Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) has won the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the BharatNet III project in consortium with Dilip Buildcon Limited, said the company today. The project, valued at ₹2,600 crore, includes ₹1,625 crore in capital expenditure and ₹975 crore for operations and maintenance.

The optical and digital solutions company will implement an automation-led fibre deployment approach, utilising drone surveys, GIS mapping, and AI-led network design. This technology-driven method has demonstrated 26 per cent faster fibre deployment with four times fewer fibre cuts compared to conventional approaches.

STL brings significant experience to the project, having previously executed the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project in the region, which created a 10,000-kilometer network for the Indian Armed Forces. The company has also completed BharatNet projects in Maharashtra (Mahanet) and Telangana (T-Fibre), with a total of 150,000 kilometres of fibre laid across India.

The project aims to extend broadband connectivity to villages in Jammu and Kashmir, supporting improvements in education, healthcare, and economic development. STL’s CEO of Global Services Business, Praveen Cherian, emphasised the company’s focus on technology-driven solutions, stating their fibre automation solution enables three times faster deployment.