Stocks

Sterlite Technologies to consider share buyback plan, stock jumps 7%

PALAK SHAH Mumbai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Sterlite Technologies became the first company to have announced a 'share buyback' amidst market rout. In budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a 20 per cent tax on buy back of shares. The past two years saw record buy back of shares, but companies are expected to shun share buy back due to the tax. Sterlite Technologies has now dared to attempt it when such a move is most required to stabalise the share price, analysts said.

The share price of the company rose 7 per cent at 1.00 pm to touch a high of ₹71.95. The share price had crashed from a high price of around ₹140 in January to touch a recent low of ₹58 in the market sell-off.

"More companies could take such a move and not really worry about the tax. Its a win for the government as it will be collecting revenues even amidst a severe market rout," a research head at Mumbai broking said.

"Board of Directors of Sterlite Technologies Limited will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," the announcement from Sterlite said.

Published on March 19, 2020
buyback
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil rally loses steam as ECB move fails to calm markets