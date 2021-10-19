Stock market set to open firm, as consolidation phase to continue

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian stock markets are expected to consolidate further on Tuesday as global stocks present positive signals. The US stocks closed on mixed on Monday with S&P 500 and tech-focussed Nasdaq closing higher while Dow Jones slipped marginally.
Despite the Indian rupee falling slightly against the dollar on Monday because a sharp rise in US Treasury yields and crude oil prices weighed on sentiment for the Indian currency, equity markets remain firm.
SGX Nifty at 18,567 indicates a 70-point gap up opening for Nifty futures, which on Monday closed at 18,795. Most Asian markets are up between 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent.
According to analysts, though Q2 financial performance of India Inc so far has been good, the current valuation of Indian benchmark is high and may see a correction soon. Indian markets will see a stock-specific action with institutions adopting sector rotation strategy.
“Domestic equities look good for the day. Notably, September quarter earnings have been quite encouraging so far with most companies succeeded to beat consensus estimates, which certainly offers comfort. Notably, sharp contraction in CPI print at 4.35 per cent for September despite elevated oil prices and expectations of soft inflations in Oct’21 may aid RBI in continuing with its policy support to sustain ongoing growth momentum,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, “Nifty rose on very high volumes on Monday. Advance decline ratio closed in the positive towards the day end but was lower than the morning levels. Nifty is now overbought on daily charts. Tuesday is the eighth day in this uptrend and eight is also a fibonacci number that could denote a change in trend for the near term.”
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that due to overbought formation the bulls may take a caution stance near the 18,600–18,650 resistance level.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...