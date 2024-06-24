BSE Sensex rose by 102.29 pts or 0.13 per cent to trade at 77,312.19 as of 12.51 pm, and Nifty 50 traded at 23,533.35, up by 32.25 pts or 0.14 per cent.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty media fell by 1.15 per cent to trade at 2,016.15 as of 12.52 pm, Nifty metal dropped 0.61 per cent to 9,929.60.

The top gainers on the NSE as of 12.54 pm were Power Grid (2.12 per cent), Sun Pharma (2.05%), M&M (1.76%), Apollo Hospitals (1.70%), and Shriram Finance (1.49%). The major laggards were IndusInd (-2.28%), Cipla (-1.83%), Adani Ports (-1.66%), Coal India (-1.29%), and Tata Steel (-1.27%).

A total of 4,055 stocks were traded on the BSE of which 2,120 advanced, 1,757 declined and 178 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 261 and those that hit a 52-week low were 29.

In addition, 360 stocks have hit the upper circuit, and 203 have hit the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE were Kalyani Investment (20%), Vardhman Holdings (20%), JSW Holdings (13.81%), HG Infra (6.34%), and JSW Infra (3.07%).