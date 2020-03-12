10.25 am

Indices nosedive over 5.3%

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in morning session as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession.

The rupee too plunged 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in morning session.

The sell-off picked pace after the World Health Organization (WHO), late Wednesday night, termed the the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming levels of inaction“.

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the virus. Brent crude oil futures plunged over 5 per cent to USD 34 per barrel, after the travel ban.

Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex sank 1,821.27 points at open. The 30-share index was trading 1,870.32 points, or 5.24 per cent, lower at 33,827.08 in morning session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 561.25 points, or 5.37 per cent, to 9,89715.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 62.45 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 35,697.40, and the Nifty closed 6.95 points or 0.07 per cent up at 10,458.40.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,515.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,835.46 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

All Sensex components were trading in the red. Tata Steel was the top loser, tanking up to 9 per cent, followed by ONGC, SBI, Titan, Axis Bank, M&M, UltraTech Cement, L&T and Reliance Industries.

According to traders, volatility peaked in global markets after WHO’s announcement describing the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Besides selloff in global equities, massive plunge in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns, they added. Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai dropped over 1.34 per cent, Hong Kong 3.66 per cent, Seoul 4.29 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 5.32 per cent.

In overnight trade, US equity benckmarks also plunged nearly 5 per cent, intensifying the global rout.

The new coronavirus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories. China remains the hardest-hit with over 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths. - PTI

10.20 am

Nifty 50 enters bear market

The #nifty50 has entered bear market, down 20% from its recent peak. Needs to be seen if today's close is below 10,004, Oct 2018 low, that was the last major low. @businessline @BlPortfolio — lokeshwarri sk (@lokeshwarri) March 12, 2020

This fall is like no other, either 2008 or 2001 or 1992, because it is not led by economic or financial factors, but social factors. — lokeshwarri sk (@lokeshwarri) March 12, 2020

10.10 am

Global markets

Global shares crumbled after United States (US) President Donald Trump stunned investors by announcing a temporary travel ban from Europe in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, threatening more disruptions to businesses and the world economy.

US S&P500 futures dived 4.7 per cent, a day after the S&P 500 lost 4.89 per cent, putting the index firmly in a bear market territory, defined as a 20 per cent fall from a recent top.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures sank 5.8 per cent to their lowest levels since mid-2016. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 4.1 per cent to its lowest level since early 2019, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 5.3 per cent. Read the complete world stock markets report here

9.55 am

Nifty dives 5% into bear territory

The stock market entered bear territory and the blue-chip Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in two years, as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe.

The NSE Nifty 50 index slid 4.9 per cent to 9,946 in early trading, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 4.78 per cent to 33,991.68. The Nifty 50 briefly entered bear territory on Thursday - a 20 per cent fall from its most recent peak in January.

The rupee weakened as much as 0.8 per cent to 74.35 against the dollar, its weakest level since October 2018, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ticked up to 6.15 per cent.

“The very fact that the WHO (World Health Organization) has called the outbreak a pandemic is a cause for worry for investors, especially since this comes against a backdrop of a slowing Indian economy,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

US President Donald Trump stunned markets as he announced the suspension of all travel to the United States from Europe, except from the United Kingdom, for 30 days starting Friday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Stock markets around the world crumbled after Trump's move, with U.S. stock index futures diving 4.7% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbling 4.1% to its lowest level since early 2019.

India said on Wednesday it will suspend a vast majority of visas to the country to contain the virus, as cases across the region continued to rise.

The WHO declared the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

All stocks on the blue-chip indexes in Mumbai were trading in the red, dragged down most by large-cap energy and financial shares.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd caused the biggest damage to the indexes, falling as much as 9.1 per cent to an over 16-month low.

Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd slid 5.5 per cent to its lowest since March 2019. Interglobe Aviation Ltd, parent of India's biggest airline IndiGo, dropped 10 per cent after it said on Wednesday profit for the March quarter could be hit due to the virus outbreak. - Reuters

9.40 am

WHO calls Coronavirus a pandemic

It was just a matter of time before the World Health Organisation (WHO) defined the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) a pandemic.

The multilateral agency did just that, with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus characterising Covid-19 a pandemic given its alarming spread, severity and “the alarming levels of inaction”. However, he added, this was a pandemic that can be controlled.

A vital statistic from the WHO chief is that, “Of the 118,000 cases reported globally in 114 countries, more than 90 per cent of cases are in just four countries, and two of those — China and the Republic of Korea — have significantly declining epidemics. Read more on the novel COVID-19 and impact of coronavirus

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

The board of Hindusthan National Glass will meet to consider a proposal for fund-raising through issuance of non-convertible debentures from Goldman Sachs, third-party financiers, members, promoters and their affiliates. It will also consider fund-raising through issue of shares via preferential allotment. Shareholders will closely monitor the amount the company plans to raise through the equity issue and the price at which the shares would be allotted.

The board of Supreme Petrochem will meet on Thursday to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company. Shareholders will closely monitor the total buyback size, number of shares to be bought back and the price of the issue. Also, of interest to them would be the mode of buyback, whether through open market purchase or tender offer route on proportionate basis. The intention of the promoters -- whether they will participate in the offer or not, will also be eyed.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex crashed 1,224.9 points to 34,472.50 in the opening trade against the previous close 35,697.40. The 50-share NSE index too opened 4.43 per cent lower at 10,039.95

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1112 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1098 1086 1125 1145 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,098 levels

₹685 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 676 670 695 704 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹676 levels

₹175 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 173 171 179 181 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹173 levels

₹71 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 69 66 74 77 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹74 levels

₹1153 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1140 1125 1166 1180 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,140 levels

₹245 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 235 253 260 Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹240 levels

₹1954 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1935 1915 1975 1995 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,975 levels

10450 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10400 10350 10510 10575 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 10,510 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a sell in the stock of Berger Paints India at the current levels of Rs 502.4. After registering an all-time high at ₹597 in early February this year, the stock reversed direction triggered by negative divergence in the weekly RSI as well as the weekly price rate of change indicator. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend.

The short-term outlook for the stock is bearish. It can continue to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹482 and ₹472 in the upcoming trading session. Click here to read more on our stock recommendation and the stock activity of Berger Paints India