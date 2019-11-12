Stocks

Stock markets closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Reuters November 12 | Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on accont of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Financial markets will resume trading on November 13.

The broader NSE index ended 0.04 per cent higher at 11,913.45 on Monday, while the benchmark BSE closed up 0.05 per cent at 40,345.08.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77%, while the rupee settled at 71.46 to the dollar.

