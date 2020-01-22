Stocks

Stock markets to be open on Budget day

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with (from left) Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty during the ‘halwa’ ceremony marking the commencement of the Budget printing process, on Monday

Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented.

Generally, the markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

In separate circulars on Wednesday, leading exchanges BSE and NSE said the markets would be open for trading on February 1 on account of Union Budget presentation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget for 2020-21 on February 1.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm, as per the circulars.

According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.

In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

