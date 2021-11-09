Stock trading competition to find best trader

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
TERA 2021, a national-level stock trading competition to find the best trader in the country, will be held here between November 22 and 29.
This will be the first event of its kind to be held pan-India level. MaverixPro, a financial services firm offering financial education and financial business solutions, is conducting the competition.
Stocks that will see action today (Nov 09)
TERA aims to offer a platform for traders to interact and learn from each other’s ideology, analysis and behaviour as well as to identify the major drivers behind the Indian trading industry, David Carmel Alex, MD, MaverixPro Limited, said.
The competition will be held in two phases. The first phase is a virtual event that starts from November 22 to 26. The second phase will be a live trading event at The Marriott, Kochi, on November 29. The competition is to be held on a virtual trading platform and each participant will be given ₹10 lakh virtual money.
The top three performers stand to win cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh (1st Prize), ₹75,000 (2nd prize), and ₹50,000 (3rd prize) as well as scholarships for the courses in the stock market offered by MaverixPro.
In global first, bourses to move to T+1 settlement from Feb 25
Registration for the event will close on November 19. More details are available at www.teraevent.com
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...