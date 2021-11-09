Stock trading competition to find best trader

TERA 2021, a national-level stock trading competition to find the best trader in the country, will be held here between November 22 and 29.

This will be the first event of its kind to be held pan-India level. MaverixPro, a financial services firm offering financial education and financial business solutions, is conducting the competition.

TERA aims to offer a platform for traders to interact and learn from each other’s ideology, analysis and behaviour as well as to identify the major drivers behind the Indian trading industry, David Carmel Alex, MD, MaverixPro Limited, said.

In two phases

The competition will be held in two phases. The first phase is a virtual event that starts from November 22 to 26. The second phase will be a live trading event at The Marriott, Kochi, on November 29. The competition is to be held on a virtual trading platform and each participant will be given ₹10 lakh virtual money.

The top three performers stand to win cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh (1st Prize), ₹75,000 (2nd prize), and ₹50,000 (3rd prize) as well as scholarships for the courses in the stock market offered by MaverixPro.

Registration for the event will close on November 19. More details are available at www.teraevent.com