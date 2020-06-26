Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Asian stock markets ground higher on Friday, and are set to end a choppy week more or less where they began it as surging coronavirus infections cast a shadow over encouraging economic data and checked hopes for a swift global recovery.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, for a weekly gain of around 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 1 per cent to sit flat for the week.
Bulls seem to have the upper hand in currency markets, with the US dollar down 0.3 per cent for the week, and riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar marginally ahead. Majors were steady in morning trade on Friday.
“The market probably ran ahead of itself anticipating a smooth recovery, which has set us up for the rougher period we're now going through,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital in Sydney.
“We're stuck in a bit of a range. There's a degree of optimism that any second wave will be offset by stimulus... but if we have to go back to a renewed lockdown then it's a different story, and markets face a lot more downside risk.”
The moves followed a bumpy session on Wall Street, which finished in positive territory after a late surge led by banking stocks. Financials caught a boost from a relaxation in some capital requirements that ought to free up cash for lending.
Still, volumes were light and plenty of headwinds remain.
The governor of Texas paused the state's reopening on Thursday as Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations surged and the country set a new record for a one-day increase in cases.
Localised restrictions to slow the virus have now been re-imposed in parts of Lisbon in Portugal, western Germany, Australia's Victoria state and Beijing.
The US Senate has also passed legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, yet another potential Sino-US flashpoint.
To become law it must also pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4 per cent in early trade on Friday, after being closed for a holiday on Thursday. Markets in China and Taiwan remain closed.
The US Treasury market was quiet, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.6790 per cent. Gold held steady at $1,761.39 an ounce.
The tug of war between bulls and bears this week has sent the S&P 500 ahead by as far 1.8 per cent and down by as much as 2.4 per cent on the week, with Thursday's gains leaving it flat. US stock futures were flat on Friday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...