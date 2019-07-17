Stocks in Asia slip as Trump threatens to impose more tariffs on China

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
Caution returned to Asian equities on Wednesday after losses seen in the U.S. session in the wake of President Donald Trump saying he could impose more tariffs on China.
Japan’s Topix index and South Korean equities declined, with Australian shares opening with modest losses. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were steady after the U.S. gauge slipped amid a slew of earnings results and an antitrust showdown with Congress for tech firms. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked up as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish tilt. Oil was flat after Tuesday’s retreat.
The Fed chief told a Paris audience that the central bank is carefully monitoring downside risks to U.S. growth and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, echoing his Congressional testimony. In earnings news, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. jumped on better-than-estimated results in its trading unit, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rebounded from losses triggered by a disappointing lending outlook.
Trades a big, big issue, said Dave Campbell, a principal at San Francisco-based BOS, which manages about $4.5 billion. Theres a lot of uncertainties -- all of these are weighing on peoples minds right now.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid below $10,000 just three weeks after surging above it for the first time in more than a year as U.S. legislators expressed deep skepticism about the viability of cryptocurrencies. The pound was in focus as traders contemplated no-deal Brexit risk and the Times reported Boris Johnson wants to hold an early general election.
Here are some key events coming up: Bank of America Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor are among companies due to report results this week. Monetary policy decisions are due in Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa on Thursday. These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.3% as of 9:02 a.m. in Tokyo. Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The underlying gauge dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.1%.
Currencies The yen was at 108.23 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded at 6.8815 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4%. The euro bought $1.1212. The British was at $1.2411 after dropping 0.9%.
Bonds The yield on 10-yearTreasuries gained one basis point to 2.11%. Australias 10-year yield held at 1.40%.
Commodities West Texas Intermediate steadied at $57.61 a barrel. Gold slid 0.1% to $1,404.96 an ounce.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...