Stocks in Asia slip as Trump threatens to impose more tariffs on China

Caution returned to Asian equities on Wednesday after losses seen in the U.S. session in the wake of President Donald Trump saying he could impose more tariffs on China.

Japan’s Topix index and South Korean equities declined, with Australian shares opening with modest losses. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were steady after the U.S. gauge slipped amid a slew of earnings results and an antitrust showdown with Congress for tech firms. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked up as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish tilt. Oil was flat after Tuesday’s retreat.

The Fed chief told a Paris audience that the central bank is carefully monitoring downside risks to U.S. growth and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, echoing his Congressional testimony. In earnings news, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. jumped on better-than-estimated results in its trading unit, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rebounded from losses triggered by a disappointing lending outlook.

Trades a big, big issue, said Dave Campbell, a principal at San Francisco-based BOS, which manages about $4.5 billion. Theres a lot of uncertainties -- all of these are weighing on peoples minds right now.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid below $10,000 just three weeks after surging above it for the first time in more than a year as U.S. legislators expressed deep skepticism about the viability of cryptocurrencies. The pound was in focus as traders contemplated no-deal Brexit risk and the Times reported Boris Johnson wants to hold an early general election.

Here are some key events coming up: Bank of America Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor are among companies due to report results this week. Monetary policy decisions are due in Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa on Thursday. These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.3% as of 9:02 a.m. in Tokyo. Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The underlying gauge dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.1%.

Currencies The yen was at 108.23 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded at 6.8815 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4%. The euro bought $1.1212. The British was at $1.2411 after dropping 0.9%.

Bonds The yield on 10-yearTreasuries gained one basis point to 2.11%. Australias 10-year yield held at 1.40%.

Commodities West Texas Intermediate steadied at $57.61 a barrel. Gold slid 0.1% to $1,404.96 an ounce.