Stocks

Stocks, money markets closed for Christmas

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

Stocks, money and commodity futures markets are closed on Wednesday on account of “Christmas”.

Published on December 25, 2019
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wall Street idle near record levels in Christmas Eve trade