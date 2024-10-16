The shares of BEML Limited were trading at ₹3,890.85, up by ₹169.35 or 4.55 per cent, on the NSE today at 11 am., a day after the company, a defence ministry PSU, has announced that it has secured a ₹866.87 crore contract from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai to design and manufacture India’s first indigenous high-speed trainsets.

The contract involves developing two trainsets of eight cars each, with each car priced at ₹27.86 crore. The trains will be capable of reaching test speeds of 280 kmph and will be manufactured at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex, with delivery scheduled by end-2026.

The contract value includes one-time development costs, non-recurring charges, and expenses for jigs, fixtures, tooling, and testing facilities, which will support future high-speed rail projects in India.

The fully air-conditioned trainsets will feature chair car configuration with modern amenities including reclining and rotatable seats, facilities for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.

BEML Limited, a Schedule A company, operates across three sectors - Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysore, and Palakkad, supported by research and development infrastructure and a nationwide service network.

