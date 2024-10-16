The shares of BEML Limited were trading at ₹3,890.85, up by ₹169.35 or 4.55 per cent, on the NSE today at 11 am., a day after the company, a defence ministry PSU, has announced that it has secured a ₹866.87 crore contract from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai to design and manufacture India’s first indigenous high-speed trainsets.
The contract involves developing two trainsets of eight cars each, with each car priced at ₹27.86 crore. The trains will be capable of reaching test speeds of 280 kmph and will be manufactured at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex, with delivery scheduled by end-2026.
The contract value includes one-time development costs, non-recurring charges, and expenses for jigs, fixtures, tooling, and testing facilities, which will support future high-speed rail projects in India.
The fully air-conditioned trainsets will feature chair car configuration with modern amenities including reclining and rotatable seats, facilities for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.
BEML Limited, a Schedule A company, operates across three sectors - Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysore, and Palakkad, supported by research and development infrastructure and a nationwide service network.
- Also read: BHEL, Adani Power Shares Update 06 June 2024: BHEL shares rally on securing order from Adani Power
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.