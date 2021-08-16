Stocks that are likely to see action today

Bharti Airtel: Reliance Jio Infocomm has concluded the definitive agreement entered with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh (2 x 3.75 MHz), Delhi (2 x 1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2 x 2.5 MHz) circles through spectrum trading, which has been taken on record by DOT. RJIL has paid total consideration of ₹1,183.3 crore (inclusive of taxes) to Bharti Airtel and has assumed deferred payment liability with net present value of ₹469.3 crore. With this trading of right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 800 MHz band spectrum footprint of 2 x 15MHz in Mumbai circle and 2 x 10 MHz each in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further enhancing network experience of its customers.

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL's managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016. HCL will help scale Rogers' IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise's operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider. The expanded contract will allow HCL to invest in the next generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies.

The Board of Directors of PTC Industries Ltd has approved the issuance of equity shares on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders. The board has authorised 'Listing Committee' to decide details such as issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and other terms. The promoter and promoter group of the company have confirmed they will subscribe to the full extent of their aggregate rights entitlement. In addition, they will also subscribe to all the unsubscribed shares in the issue.

The Board of Directors of Roto Pumps Ltd has approved further investment up to €500,000 as a further share capital in Roto Pumpen Gmbh, a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. The board also approved investment up to ₹4.45 crore as a further share capital in Roto Energy Systems Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary in India in one or more tranches from time to time.

The Board of Directors of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has considered and approved the proposal of the acquisition of Offshore Jack-up Rig 'Jindal Supreme' from Venus Drilling Pte. Ltd. for $16.75 million, subject to the necessary approvals, if any. The Rig is currently operating under contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC).

Deep Polymers: The board of Deep Polymers has approved a proposal to takeover Deep Plast Industries at a value of around ₹45-55 crore as per the valuation to be done by the certified valuer.

The Board of Directors of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd has considered the successful setting up of new manufacturing facilities for manufacturing multiple pharma (API's) products with a capex of ₹28.69 crore, which is funded fully through internal accruals.