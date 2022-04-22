Stocks that will see action on April 22

Sasken Technologies has informed the exchanges that Neeta S Revankar, Whole Time Director & CFO, has decided to step down from June 30, 2022, to pursue her personal interests. The board accepted her resignation and thanked her for her overall services and contribution made by her during the 27 years of her career with the company.

3i Infotech has signed a premium high margin digital business process services (BPS) transformational deal worth ₹12 crore with one of India's leading insurance TPA companies. The contract is spread over three years and the process will be delivered from their new centre in Hyderabad.

JSW Energy Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy Limited, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for setting up a 1,500 MW capacity hydro pumped storage project viz Komoram Bheem pump storage project.

TVS Motor Company has announced an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which was acquired in April 2020. Norton recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistent high quality.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated in relation to the assignment of work of immigration visa and foreigner registration & tracking at a total cost of ₹29.75 crore (all Inclusive).

Cyient Ltd has announced that certain civil class-action antitrust lawsuits have been filed in a US District Court against one of the company's US subsidiaries and one of its employees, amongst various other corporate and individual defendants. It is alleged in the suits that the defendants attempted to restrict the employment of individuals.

"Based on the information available to date, we do not believe that the aforesaid matter will have any material adverse effect on the company's operations, financial condition, or liquidity," it said in a statement.

Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has opened its digital innovation hub in London and has partnered with Glasgow University to work in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data mapping to improve manufacturing efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Goa Carbon Ltd has announced that the operations at the company's Bilaspur Unit, Chhattisgarh have resumed. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.