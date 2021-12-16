Stocks that will see action on December 16

Wipro has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations. LeanSwift has development offices across US, Sweden and India and its strong portfolio of clients span multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, chemicals, fashion, and food & beverages.

Adani Transmission has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) for the acquisition of MPSEZ Utilities Limited. MUL was incorporated primarily to a provide facility of distribution of electricity, effluent & sewage treatment in Mundra SEZ area, Kutch, Gujarat spread across 8,481 hectares as a distribution licensee.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial. The generic product approval is based on AmBisome Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial as a reference product.

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its latest signing – Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, The Property is owned by Avesta Hotel LLP, Located near the Gandhi Ashram, this property will feature 52 rooms and is expected to be operational under the company’s brand in March 2022.

1908 E-Ventures Private Limited, subsidiary of Ador Multi Products, has issued and allotted 4,57,142 equity shares of ₹10 each at ₹35 per share on account of the conversion of existing 16 lakh (9.5 per cent) Compulsorily Convertible Debentures. Pursuant to the issue, Ador Multi Products stake in the subsidiary has increased from 72.55 per cent to 75.54 per cent.

Sigachi Industries and National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) have come together to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NIPER campus to extend assistance and support in the field of Innovation and Research. Nxtdigital has utilised the proceeds raised through the Rights issue for repayment of outstanding borrowings to the extent of ₹260 crore.

ISGEC and HITZ, have amended new conditions on Joint Venture (executed on March 21, 2012), Isgec Hitachi Zosen Limited, which was formed to design, manufacture, repair, trade, export, import, undertake research and development or otherwise deal in all type of plant and machinery.

The amendment will enable the JV for direct booking of orders in case both ISGEC and HITZ agree in addition to orders from government undertakings. Earlier, Sale Orders for products manufactured by JV can only be awarded by ISGEC or HITZ except in the case of public sector undertakings in India.

Somany Ceramics is further expanding its footprints in the western region of Uttar Pradesh by launching its first Somany Grande Outlet in Ghaziabad – Agarwal Marble House.

Cipla has acquired up to 33 per cent of the partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP (Limited Liability Partnership). This agreement is in line with the Company’s commitment to enhance the share of renewable power sources in its operation and to comply with the regulatory requirements for being a captive user under electricity laws.

Vakrangee Digital Ventures Limited, 100 per cent Subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd, has tied up with PharmEasy (Axelia Solutions Private Ltd) to provide online medicines & healthcare services to the unserved and underserved population of India. PharmEasy provides a wide range of prescription (medicines), OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving the healthcare needs.

The Board of Directors of Alan Scott Industries has decided to enter into the field of retail business in a joint venture with Vasibala Ventures Pvt Ltd. The company will be operating franchise stores in India. For this purpose, the company is in process of incorporating a subsidiary company in the name and style Allan Scott Retail Limited and Allan Scott will be holding about 85 per cent of the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the said subsidiary.

Seacoast Shipping Services has decided to take over Starchart Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited is a wholly-owned Subsidiary company engaged in the logistic and Shipping Services business. The management hopes to achieve a further turnover of ₹500-600 crore from the Starchart Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited in the Current Financial Year.

Axita Cotton has paid an Advance Income Tax of ₹25 lakh for the 3rd Installment of Advance Income Tax for the AY 2022-23.