Stocks that will see action today (February 11)

Torrent Power has inked a share purchase agreement with Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills to acquire 100 per cent stake in a 25 MW solar power plant at an enterprise value of ₹163 crore. The company will acquire 100 per cent stake of Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV). While Blue Diamond Properties holds 55 per cent stake in Visual Percept, Balrampur Chini Mills holds 45 per cent, Torrent Power said in a statement. According to the statement, the SPV operates 25 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Quess Corp Limited has signed a share subscription agreement and amended shareholders' agreement with Heptagon Technologies Private Limited and Vijayramkumar Veeraraghavan, Vignesh Rangasamy and Rajesh Sankarappan (Promoters). Following the agreement, the company has agreed to make an additional investment in Heptagon through subscription of 6,342 equity shares for a consideration of ₹15,768 a share, aggregating to 10 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the resignation of Krishna Suraj Moraje as the Managing Director and Group CEO of the company with effect from February 10. The board has appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the company from February 10.

Burger King India has launched qualified institutional placement. The board of directors has set SEBI floor price as ₹136.05. It may be recalled that the fast food brand Burger King's board on December 15 had approved fundraise of up to ₹1,500 crore through issuance of securities.

GE Power India has sold its complete investment of 26,65,000 equity shares having face value of ₹10 in Alstom Systems India Private Limited to Alstom Transport SA (not a related party) at an all-inclusive consideration of ₹2.66 crore.

Results calendar: 63 moons technologies, Akzo Nobel India, Allcargo Logistics, Amrutanjan, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Ashok Leyland, BF Utilities, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Batliboi, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, CG Vak Software, Dai Ichi Karkaria, DCM, Divis Labs, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Essar Securities, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Garden Reach Ship Builders, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Globus Spirits, Godrej Industries, HMT, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, IDFC, IFCI, India Cements, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, ITD Cementation, ITI, Jaicorp, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jet Airways, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Lakshmi Automatic Loom, Lumax Ind, Man Infraconstructions, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Motherson Sumi Systems, MSTC, ONGC, Oil India, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab Alkalies, Puravankara, PFC, RateGain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, TV Today, Ucal Fuel, UFlex, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, Veto Switchgears, VA Tech Wabag, Warren Tea, WebelSolar, Winsome Yarn and Zodiac Clothing, among others