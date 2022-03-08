Stocks that will see action today (March 8)

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday directed Dish TV India Ltd to immediately disclose the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on December 30, 2021, to the exchanges. Further, the depositories have been asked to immediately freeze the demat accounts of the directors and the compliance officer of the company till the time the voting results of the AGM are disclosed or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it has bagged a contract for 65 electric vehicles (EVs) from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The order includes 60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EV SUVs.

Greatship (India) Limited (GIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform Supply Vessel "Greatship Rohini" for scrapping. Greatship Rohini had suffered damage due to a fire incident on board in February 2021. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer in Q4 FY22. GIL and its subsidiary own and operate four PSVs, eight AHTSVs, two MPSSVs, five R-class Supply Vessels (including Greatship Rohini) and four jack-up rigs.

Natco Pharma, along with its marketing partner Arrow International Ltd (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd), has announced the launch of first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules) in 5 mg, 100 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths in the US market. The capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Investor Karakoram has offloaded 72,94,115 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of ₹425.75 per share, a bulk deal data on the BSE revealed. The transaction is a 7.1 per cent stake of the total paid up capital of Vijaya Diagnostic. However, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired 20,35,857 equity shares, Destinations Int EQ Fund A Series of Brinker Capital Destinations Trust bought 8,94,610 equity shares and Wasatch Advisors Inc through its funds (Wasatch Emerging India Fund and Wasatch International Opportunities Fund) purchased 40.1 lakh equity shares in the company.

Dodla Dairy said that its board of directors has approved purchase of assets, business, and plant & machinery up to ₹55 crore. The board has also approved funding for subsidiaries Orgafeed and Dodla Dairy Kenya, up to ₹40 crore each.