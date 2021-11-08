Stocks that will see action today (Nov 8)

IndusInd Bank Allegations by whistle-blowers of evergreening loans will keep the stock in focus. The company clarified that all the loan products managed by BFIL, that provides micro loans to women in rural India, in the capacity of a Business Correspondent, are approved by IndusInd Bank and are fully compliant with extant regulatory guidelines, issued from time to time.

However, it admitted that due to a technical glitch in May 2021, nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without the customer consent getting recorded at the time of loan disbursement. “This issue was highlighted by the field staff within two days and the technical glitch was rectified expeditiously.”

Dish TV, YES Bank: Dish TV has informed the exchanges that office of Crime Branch, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has issued a notice to YES Bank, restricting it from dealing in or exercising any rights over its 44.5 crore equity shares in Dish TV till completion of the investigation or till further orders.

Grasim Industries Ltd has successfully commissioned Chloromethane (CMS) project at Vilayat Unit, Gujarat on November 4, having capacity of 150 Ton Per Day (TPD)/50,000 tpa. This will result into an additional annualised revenue of about Rs 400 Crore.

Sun Pharmaceuticals has said that its US subsidiaries have signed settlement agreements with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs in the Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation. The subsidiaries will make a payment of $85 million in exchange for a full release of all claims, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Ryker Base Pvt. Ltd. (Ryker) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Polycab India Limited. The acquisition will be through Hindalco's wholly owned subsidiary Renuka Investments & Finance Ltd. The purchase consideration for the equity stake is based on an enterprise value of Rs. 323 crores, subject to customary adjustments for working capital and net debt as on the date of closing.

GAIL (India) has informed the exchanges that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted approval for the acquisition of the 26 per cent stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group by Gail (India) in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC).

SJVN has bagged a 100-MW grid-connected solar PV power project from the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, on build own and operate basis. The tentative cost of construction of this project is Rs 545 crore.

Onesource Ideas Venture: Madhya Pradesh-based industrialist Vibhu Maurya is acquiring 40.01 per cent stake in Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd in a deal value of nearly Rs 2 crore and launched an open offer to acquire another 26.02 per cent to take majority control of the company. Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd, which is listed on the BSE, and the stock closed on BSE at Rs 18.50 on Monday, November 01, 2021. Maurya, 31, is promoter of Sadhav Minerals Pvt Ltd. After the share purchase agreement, Maurya has launched an open offer to acquire further 8 lakh shares, representing 26.02 per cent of the voting share capital of Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd, from public shareholders at Rs 16 per share.

Results Calendar:

Britannia, Action Construction Equipment, Amrit Corp, Andhra Paper, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills, Elgi Equipments, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, GVK Power & Infrastructure, KRBL, Karur Vysya Bank, Kothari Petrochemical, Jocil Ltd, PTC India Financial Services, Pricol, Pitti Engineering, Poddar Pigments, RSWM, Renaissance Global, Shankara Building Products Ltd. Shri Dinesh Mills, Sobha, Shyam Metalics And Energy, Sundaram Finance, Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Mart Retai, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.