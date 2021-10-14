Stocks that will see action today (Oct 14)

U Gro Capial: ZipLoan, an RBI registered FinTech leader in India, announced that it has tied up with U GRO Capital limited, a listed, MSME lending fintech platform. U GRO Capital has onboarded us on their Co - Lending marketplace GRO X - Stream enabling a co-lending partnership and have committed Rs. INR 50 crore towards the program. This will strengthen ZipLoan's mission to be able to meet the working capital requirements of MSME and deepen their presence in this sector.

Dish TV India: The company’s board has agreed that the EGM cannot be called as sought by Yes Bank. The board has also instructed the management to send a detailed response to the bank.

Westlife Development, the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in the west and south of India is celebrating its 25 years in India. The company will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years. It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organized eating out market.

UltraTech Cement has commissioned 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October, which will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Eastern markets.

PTC India: Deepak Arnitabh, CMD, PTC India Ltd. has resigned from the post of CMD, PTC from November 5 due to personal reasons. The Board has accepted the resignation.

Dalal Street Investments: Pratekk Agarwaal, Independent Director, has stepped down from the Board with effect from October 13. Also, Sandesh Kirkire, Independent Director has also resigned from October 13, 2021. There are no material reasons for their resignation, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Bayer Crop: The Board of directors of Bayer CropScience has approved the sale of its Traded Seeds business relating to Cotton, Millet, Mustard and Sorghum crops alongwith real estate property owned by the Company at Patancheru, Telangana, to Crystal Crop Protection Limited on a slump sale basis for a total consideration of Rs 62 crore.

