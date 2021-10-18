Stocks that will see action today (October 18)

MCX: BusinessLine has reported that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have sold his entire 4.9 per cent stake in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The stake sale was done closely after Jhunjhunwala's close aide Amit Goela resigned from the MCX board sometime between June and August this year. Two of Jhunjhunwala's trusted aides Goela and Madhu Jayakumar were appointed on the MCX board in 2015 shortly after the ace investor picked up a major stake in the exchange.

The board of Weizmann has approved a proposal for buyback up to 14,12,515 shares of the company for ₹8.475 crore at Rs 60 a share. The buyback size is 15 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, and represents 8.18 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on March 31, 2021 respectively.

Antony Waste Handling Cell : The Income Tax Department conducted a search at the premises of the company, and that of three subsidiary companies namely AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Ltd, KL EnviTech Private Ltd and Antony Infrastructure and Waste Management Services Private Ltd. The search proceedings were concluded on October 15, 2021. The company said it has provided all possible assistance to the officials and furnished all explanations, information and clarifications sought by them in this matter. The proceedings have no impact on its operational performance.

The board of Aditri Gems and Jewels Industries Ltd has announced that Mukesh Sharma has resigned from the post of Additional Director.

HFCL Technologies: In order to take the benefits of the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products, notified by the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications), HFCL Ltd's wholly owned subsidiary, HFCL Technologies Private Ltd, has made an application with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Project Management Agency (PMA) and Competent Authority appointed under the PLI Scheme. SIDBI has conveyed approval of the above-mentioned application made by HFCL Technologies Private Ltd, for availing of the benefits of the PLI Scheme, under the Non-MSME (domestic) category.

Optiemus Infracom: The Department of Telecommunications has approved the application of GDN Enterprises Private Ltd (MSME), a company of Optiemus Group (in the category of domestic companies), under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the manufacture of Telecom and Networking Products in India, on October 14.

The Shilpa Medicare board of directors has approved the preferential allotment of 52.75 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 297.51 crore to various marquee investors at a price of Rs 564 a share. The marquee investors who participated in the fund raise include Malabar India Fund Ltd, Malabar Select Fund, Malabar Midcap Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd, Ohm Core Investment Corp, Hypnos Fund Ltd and Mr. Madhusudan Kela. The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The fund raising will enable the company to leverage growth opportunities in identified niche areas including biosimilars and the New Biological Entity space.

The Board of Directors of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has approved the amendment to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2021, signed between the company and Dr. Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Private Ltd and its promoters / shareholders for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in the latter. Now the amended deal term is cash consideration of Rs 636 crore only as against the combination of cash and equity, earlier announced by the company of Rs 511 crore.

Ircon International Ltd has been appointed as Independent Engineer for Operations, Management and Development of Guwahati International Airport at the lumpsum rates of Rs 11.74 crore for 36 months. This work has been awarded on competitive bidding basis by Airports Authority of India.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd along with its subsidiaries has launched Carmustine for Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of BiCNU (carmustine for injection) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The BiCNU brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $19.4 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Marking its entry into the high potential space of virtual learning, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and services conglomerate, announced the launch of L&T EduTech, a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that will straddle the entire gamut of engineering & technology verticals to help create industry ready talent.

Rain Cements Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rain Industries Ltd completed upgradation of a cement mill at Unit - II, Boincheruvupalli Village, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh on October 15. Consequent to the upgradation, its cement grinding capacity has increased from 2.033 million tonnes to 2.795 million tonnes per annum.

EKI Energy Services Ltd: The board of EKI Energy Services Ltd has decided to defer its decision to acquire shareholding in Sustainplus Rise Private Ltd on account of an unsatisfactory review in the due diligence report of SustainPlus Rise.

The board of Balu Forge Industries has executed a leave and licence agreement between the company and Hilton Metal Forging Ltd to take Hilton's factory, situated at Shah & Mehta Industrial Estate, Palghar, Maharashtra, for a period of five years.

Results Calendar: UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Route Mobile, Alok Industries, Concord Drugs, Craftsman Automation, Gujarat Hotels, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Hatsun Agro Product, International Travel House, Lloyds Steels Industries, Navigant Corporate Advisors, Sunedison Infrastructure, SVP Global Ventures, Tanfac Industries, Tata Coffee and Uniply Decor.