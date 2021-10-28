Stocks that will see action today (October 28)

Buzzing stocks: GFL, Inox, Vedanta, HCL Tech, Aurionpro, MPS, Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, NTPC, DLF, SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd.

GFL (formerly Gujarat Fluorochemicals) and other group companies such as Inox Leisure, Inox Wind and Inox Wind Energy will remain in focus, as the company announced a family settlement. "We would like to inform you that, as advised to our company vide letter received from Devendra Kumar Jain, Pavan Kumar Jain and Vivek Kumar Jain, the Promoters of our Company (the Jain Family) have executed a document for the implementation of the family settlement which inter-alia includes alignment of interests within the Jain Family such that the ultimate ownersh ip interests in the Company will be aligned with management of the Company, which is with Pavan Kumar Jain and his family, through changes in ownership and control of the corporate entities belonging to the promoter group that hold shares in the Company," GFL said in a notce to the exchanges.

HCL Technologies, (HCL), a leading global technology company has announced the launch of HCL SMARTWiFi, a WiFi management platform targeted to Communication Service Providers (CSPs) delivering WiFi services. HCL SMARTWiFi is a cloud-native, containerised, highly scalable platform that allows for large scale WiFi access point deployments. The platform offers far lower total cost of ownership, compared with traditional offering and includes a selection of access points from several leading WiFi access point manufacturers.

Aurionpro Fintech Inc., an Aurionpro subsidiary based in USA, has announced an order win from one of the largest Payment Facilitators in the US, which offers merchant payment services in insurance financing segment. The order is for the license of Aurionpro Payment Framework Software and allied services including customisation and development services in relation to. The order is valued at $1.3 million (₹10 crore appx.) and will be delivered in two phases by March 2022.

Vedanta: Monte Cello BV, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Vedanta, has entered into a Term sheet agreement to divest Copper Mines of Tasmania by way of an Option Agreement with New Century Resources. MCBV is 100 per cent owner of the Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Australia, a small copper asset, which has been on care and maintenance for the last 5 years and not strategic for Vedanta with it's size and country presence. Following an internal strategic review, decision was made last year to divest CMT, running a global sale process to bring in a capable operator and potential owner to evaluate and eventually restart operations at Mt Lyell, creating value for the community, Tasmanian economy, shareholders and Vedanta.

Westlife Development: IBM, a leader in AI for business and AI-powered customer care, has entered into an agreement with McDonald’s, the world’s largest restaurant company, to further accelerate the development and deployment of its Automated Order Taking (AOT) technology. Under the agreement, IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, which was created to advance employee and customer facing innovations following McDonald’s 2019 acquisition of Apprente. As part of McDonald’s strategic growth plan, "Accelerating the Arches," the company is committed to innovation across Digital, Delivery and Drive Thru. This agreement will accelerate McDonald’s efforts to provide an even more convenient and unique customer and crew experience. Westlife Development is India franchisee of McDonald's.

Indian Overseas Bank plans to raise ₹500 crore as Tier 2 capital in FY22. The bank may also look at equity fundraising in FY23, bank’s MD and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said.

Future Retail has approached the Delhi High Court against the Singapore-based arbitral tribunal’s order which declined to vacate the status quo on its ₹27,513-crore transaction with Reliance Retail Ltd. The company in its appeal has sought staying and setting aside the operation of the arbitral tribunal’s order upholding the status quo on the transaction and alternatively, allowing it to conduct the meeting of the shareholders and creditors as directed by the NCLT Mumbai earlier this month.

Jubilant FoodWorks plans to acquire 35 per cent stake in Hashtag Loyalty Pvt Ltd for ₹24.75 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days from execution of share subscription agreement and share purchase agreement.

Axis Bank informed the exchanges that Rajiv Anand elevated to deputy managing director of the bank. Anand was ED- wholesale banking at Axis Bank. In addition to wholesale banking, Anand will also work on strengthening control and governance aspects.

MPS: The board has approved a buyback of up to shares worth ₹85 crore at ₹900 a share.

Results calendar: Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, APL Apollo Tubes, Aavas Financiers, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Blue Star, CarTrade Tech Ltd, Coromandel International, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd. DLF, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Esab India, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, GHCL Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Gas, Indian Bank, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Intellect Design Arena, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, JM Financial Ltd. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Laurus Labs, MMTC Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Marico, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NTPC, Prism Johnson Ltd, RBL Bank, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Responsive Industries Ltd, SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Schaeffler India, Subex, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Tata Power Company, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, UCO Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd. Westlife Development Ltd and Zydus Wellness Ltd.