Stocks that will see action today (October 29)

Buzzing stocks: IRCTC, SAIL, BPCL, BEL, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, KEC Intl, Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Chemplast Sanmar

IRCTC: The Ministry of Railways has conveyed its decision to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50:50 w.e.f 1st November 2021. Till now, IRCTC has kept 100 per cent of the convenience fee it earned from customers for providing various services.

bp, a global integrated energy company, and Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, have announced that they agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonisation goals.

Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, in partnership with Oracle, today launched Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution to enhance commuters' experience while improving profitability for tollway authorities. Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution supports several transactions per year, helping tollway authorities better navigate customer account management, transaction processing, grievance case management, transponder inventory management, and financial reconciliation and reporting. By streamlining these processes, authorities can increase operational efficiency and plug revenue leakages.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,082 crores in the T&D business: 400 kV Transmission line order in SAARC, from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB); and 400 kV Transmission line order in India, from a leading private developer under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

Chalet Hotels: The Board of Directors has approved the discontinuation of operations of the Company's retail premises viz. In orbit Mall Whitefield, Bengaluru and conversion of the same to Commercial Office space, and the consequent termination of the Management & Royalty Agreements with Inorbit Malls (India) Private Limited w.e.f. November 1, 2021 in respect of the same. The Company is actively engaging to let out the space as commercial office space.

The Board of Lloyds Steels Industries Limited has approved the allotment to "Aeon Trading LLP" as one of the allottees instead of "Plutus Trade and Commodities LLP" for the Preferential Allotment up to 16,50,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Re 1 each at the same issue price i.e. Rs.3.86 each, aggregating to ₹63.69 crore to persons belonging to Promoters/ Promoter Group on Preferential Allotment basis.

The Board of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd has approved the proposal for demerger of the company, wherein the existing undertaking of the company will be divided into two divisions viz.,Division-1 Omalur Road, Jagir Ammapalayam,Salem-636 302 and Division-2 - Kamaraj Nagar Colony, Udayapatty,Salem-636 014 and the divisions shall be hived off to into two Resulting Companies to be incorporated by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger).

Results Calendar:

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, BPCL, Bandhan Bank, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Elecon Engineering, Emami, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kolte-Patil Developers, LT Foods, Neuland Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, REC, RPG Life Sciences, SAIL, Satin Creditcare Network, Shree Cement, Sumitomo Chemical India, TTK Healthcare, UPL, Varun Beverages, Vedanta, VIP Industries, and Voltas will release September quarter earnings on October 29.