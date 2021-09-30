Stocks that will see action today (Sept 30)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Sterling & Wilson has informed the exchanges that its promoter has paid ₹ 741 crore outstanding loan which was due. With this , the promoter company has paid the entire ₹2,563 crore outstanding with interest, it said.
Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank has been taken out of prompt corrective action framework restrictions by Reserve Bank subject to certain conditions and monitoring. IOB is not in breach of PCA parameters as per its March quarter earnings, said RBI and the Bank has provided a written commitment to comply with min regulatory capital norms, Net NPA & leverage ratio on ongoing basis, RBI said.
IndiaMart has made an additional investment of about Rs 10 crore to acquire 7 per cent of the paid-up share capital in Mobisy Tech Pvt Ltd. The aggregate shareholding of the company in MTPL, post this investment, rose to 15.98 per cent.
Birla Corporation Limited (MP Birla Group) will increase its annual cement production capacity to 30 million tons (mt) by 202 7, said Shri Harsh V Lodha, Chairman of the MP Birla Group, at the annual general meeting of the Company here today. This is a new target set for the Company which had earlier said it would raise its production capacity to 25 mt by 2025.vBirla Corporation Limited's current production capacity is 15.6 mt , which will go up to almost 20 mt by the end of the current fiscal year, when its greenfield 3.9 mt plant at Mukutban, near Nagpur, is commissioned.
DRC Systems India Limited has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ in Dubai. DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ is yet to commence its business operations. DRC Systems India Limited is expanding its presence in UAE by opening its first wholly owned subsidiary out of India. Through this subsidiary, the company is targeting to place itself strategically near to their existing customers, tap ever growing IT and ITeS sector in Middle East and taking demand and delivery to next level.
Ashoka Buildcon has further acquired balance 40 per cent stake in equity share capital of Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road Private Limited for Rs 2 lakh. ABSRPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company post the abovementioned acquisition. ABSRPLL executes the Project awarded by NHAI viz. Four Lanning of Tumkur - Shivamogga Section from Ch.170+415 km. to Ch.226+750 km., Bettadahalli - Shivamogga Section of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Karnataka (Package IV) awarded by National Highways Authority of India.
Aurobindo Pharma (along with its subsidiaries together) has announced that its French subsidiary Arrow Generiques SAS (Laboratoire Arrow) has announced the opening of its new logistics and industrial site in Saint Vulbas, near Lyon, France. The new facility reflects our strong commitment to the region, will support our growth aspirations in the French market and help in creating 100 new employment opportunities.
The Board of Directors of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd has approved preferential issue to promoter on a private placement basis. The company will issue 1,11,77,347 shares at Rs 40.26 a share, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 45 crore. The shareholding of Kanubhai Jivatram Thakkar, after the issue will increase from 25.20 per cent to 31.04 per cent.
Persistent Systems' wholly owned subsidiary, Persistent Systems Inc., USA, to acquire Software Corporation International and its affiliate Fusion360 LLC for $53 million. The company will acquire Shree Infosoft, India along with certain assets of Shree Partners LLC, USA—the parent company of Shree Infosoft—for $6.87 million. These acquisitions are subject to customary closing conditions which are expected to be completed in a span of 2-5 weeks.
GMR Infrastructure's shareholders and secured creditors have approved the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra, GMR Infrastructure and GMR Power and Urban Infra and their respective shareholders during the NCLT convened meetings.
