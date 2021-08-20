Stocks that will see action today

Zomato has acquired 9.16 per cent stake in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 per cent shareholding in Hands on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore. The company has also closed the US subsidiary Zomato USA LLC, which adds nothing to company's revenue.

Aarti Industries: Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors, the board of Aarti Industries has approved a scheme of arrangement whereby the pharma business and allied activities of Aarti Industries will be demerged into Aarti Pharmalabs Limited (formerly known as Aarti Organics Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary, as a going concern basis with effect from the Appointed Date i.e. July 1, 2021. As a consideration for the demerger, the equity shares of resulting company will be issued on a proportionate basis to the member of demerged company whose name is registered on the register of member as on the Record Date, in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs 5 each in Aarti Pharmalabs for every 4 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each held in Aarti Industries. The Scheme would be subject to requisite approvals of the National Company Law Tribunal, BSE, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Securities and Exchange Board of India and other statutory / regulatory authorities, it said.

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth. DMS specialises in advertising on DStv's digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. It's mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

Prime Focus, subsidiary DNEG, UK, said Novator Capital Advisers LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.

NLC INdia has raised Rs 750 crore through commerical papers. The company has issued 15,000 commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 750 crore have been issued and allotted on August 18.

Suraj Industries Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has granted "Consent to Operate" for the bottling of country liquor and Rajasthan Made Liquor at its bottling unit to the extent of 35.20 lakh cases per annum (increased from 18 lacs cases per annum to 32.50 lac cases per annum).

Crest Ventures has agreed to acquire through preferential allotment, 1,11,35,857 shares being 5.12 per cent of the post issue equity share capital of Vascon Engineers at a total consideration of about Rs 25 crore, subject to shareholders and other regulatory approvals. The object of the proposed purchase/acquisition is strategic long term investment. The investment in Vascon is not outside the main line of business of the Crest Ventures.

Capital India Home Loans Limited, a material subsidiary of Capital India Finance Limited has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Credenc Web Technologies Private Limited from its existing shareholders. Consequent to the acquisition as aforesaid, Credenc and its wholly owned subsidiary, Credenc Finserv Private Limited, have become subsidiaries of the Company with effect from August 19. Credenc facilitates a unique platform to finance meritorious students for their college expenses by underwriting their employability, rather than the means available to their families.

Indostar Capital Finance's promoter Indostar Capital will sell 61.89 lakh equity shares, representing 4.56 per cent of the total equity share capital on a fully diluted basis, through an Offer for Sale. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors on August 23. The promoter will also have a greenshoe option to sell an additional 61.89 lakh equity shares. The floor price of Rs 290 per share, which is a 14.34 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

KIOCL: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted the proposal for Environmental Clearance of Devadari Iron Ore Mine with a mine capacity of 2 mtpa iron ore (ROM) and 500 tpa manganese ore with 2 tpa wet beneficiation plant for 401.5761 hectare, located in Devadari Hill Range.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies has completed the acquisition of additional stake of 15 per cent in its subsidiary, JC Biotech. The company bought of 31.06 lakh equity shares of JCB for Rs 21.12 crore. Consequently, the company’s stake in JCB has increased to 85 per cent from 70 per cent.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd has decided to sell its Unit - VI, which is inoperative and not a significant unit in terms of revenue or net worth of the company. Also, the company has not calculated capacity of Unit VI in total production of capacity disclosed by the company. The Unit will be sold at the prevailing market rates and selling price also not substantial compared to the size of the Company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The consideration to be received from the above sale is Rs 80 lakhs.

Sumeet Industries: The board Sumeet Industries has approved and accepted the compromise sanction/ OTS letter offered by State Bank of India. The board authorised Shankarlal Somani, Director of the Company, to accept and sign the proposal and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary to complete the OTS one-time settlmeent proposal.

JTL Infra: The board of JTL Infra has approved a scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Chetan Industries Limited with itself. Chetan Industries is engaged in business of manufacturing Steel Pipes & Tubes, hollow sections and structural steel that are extensively used in major engineering and construction projects, in addition the company has in-house HR coils manufacturing plant, making it a fully integrated Steel Pipes & Tubes manufacturing unit. JTL Infra will issue and allot 103 shares of face value Rs 2 each to the shareholders of Chetan Industries for every 100 equity shares of face value of Re 1.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has approved a proposal for the voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte Ltd, which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.