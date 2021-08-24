Stocks that will see action today

Adani Green Energy: The board of Adani Green Energy will be held on August 26 to consider raising funds or borrow monies by offer, issue and allotment of securities including any senior secured or unsecured, senior or subordinated non-convertible debentures or any other permissible debt securities or by way of external commercial borrowings, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency (“Securities”), which may be issued in one or more tranches, in India or overseas, and that may be listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas, provided that the total amount does not exceed $75,00,00,000 or its equivalent in any currency(ies), on a private placement basis or otherwise, subject to applicable laws.

A-1 Acid Ltd has acquired 45 per cent stake (within the investment limit approved by shareholders in the 17th AGM) of A-1 Sureja Industries, Partnership firm whose main object is to manufacture electric vehicles. Moreover, the government gives many incentives to e-vehicle industries. Therefore, there is higher opportunity for the expansion of business in e-vehicle industries.

Also read: Asian stocks rally on extended Wall Street bounce

The Board of Directors of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd at its meeting held today has, considered and approved, subject to receipt of relevant approvals from regulatory authorities, as may be required, issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company on a record date for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore.

The objective of the Issue is to meet the company’s financing needs for capital expenditure, growth plans and debt repayment and will be finalised in consultation with the Merchant bankers, it said.

Maruti Suzuki: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of ₹200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars

Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing operations in plants located at Mahad, Dist Raigad. The company managed to resume operations in units situated in Chiplun within a week of floods. With this companies all units stands operational.

Also read: Policymakers, regulators should design balanced regulatory framework for decentralised finance

JSW Steel: ICRA Limited Ltd has upgraded JSW Steel Ltd’s rating for Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures to “[ICRA] AA”; Stable Outlook, from “ICRA] AA-”; Positive Outlook and has reaffirmed the ratings for the Short Term Bank facilities and Commercial Paper at “[ICRA] A1+”.