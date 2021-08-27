Stocks that will see action today

10 new F&O entrants: The NSE has introduced ten more stocks for derivative trading and announced the market lot. They are Can Fin Homes (market lot: 975 shares), Dixon Tech (125), HAL (475), IEX (1,250), IndiaMart (75), Ipca Lab (225), MCX (350), OFSS (125), Polycab (300) and Syngene Worldwide (850 shares). These stocks will see higher action on Friday.

ADF Foods plans to further strengthen the US distribution network. The board of ADF Foods has approved that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ADF Holdings (US) Ltd would be making an investment of up to $5 million, which would entail asset purchase and setting up of a step-down subsidiary in the US. ADF Holdings (USA) Ltd. will have a 70 per cent stake in the share capital of the proposed Step-Down Subsidiary. The proposed subsidiary will be a distribution company and will help the Company move up the value chain. This will further strengthen its penetration and distribution with the retailers with an enlarged product portfolio.

Shares of SpiceJet will remain in focus, as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, over two years after it was grounded, as per a statement issued by the aviation sector regulator on August 26. The rescission of ban "enables operation of Boeing company model 737-8 and Boeing company model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service", the DGCA order stated. The decision is likely to offer relief to domestic carrier SpiceJet, which has 13 Boeing Max aircraft in its fleet.

Infosys Ltd: Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance and driver services, to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

BHEL: A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and JSC Rosoboronexport. The MoU aims to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities with BHEL for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya" and maintenance of systems and equipment of Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya and on other issues of mutual interest.

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) has entered into definitive agreements for acquiring a controlling stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Limited (PLUSS), a specialty materials research and manufacturing company, at an initial investment of Rs 115 crore. PLUSS is involved in the fields of Phase Change Materials (PCM) for thermal energy storage and speciality polymeric additives for polymer recycling and enhancing mechanical properties. PCMs are substances that absorb or release energy during phase transition, from solid to liquid and vice versa. PLUSS plays a key role in the Cold Chain logistics of Sputnik V Covid vaccines.

Thermax: Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a ₹293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3 x Oil & Gas fired boilers on EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India. The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning and testing of the 3 x Oil & Gas fired boilers. This turnkey project based on EPC encompasses civil, structural, mechanical, E & I controls work.

Vakrangee Limited and Punjab National Bank (PNB) entered into partnership to provide BC banking services for "Pan India" at Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

Marksans Pharma has said that the USFDA has approved an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650 mg (OTC), which is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug, Tylenol Extended-Release Tablets, 650 mg, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division. Marksans will manufacture the products at its USFDA approved state-of-the-art solid oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure was declared as the lowest bidder at ₹102.22 crore for the tender called by Northeast Frontier Railways. The work includes protection of cutting and embankment by construction of RCC retaining wall, catch water drain, subsurface drain, shot creting/ Providing Concrete canvas, geo jute textile turfing on slopes, finishing of blanketing materials etc, in between Kawnpuri and Sairang in connection with the construction of New BG Railway line from Bairabi to Sairang (Mizoram Project).