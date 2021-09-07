Stocks that will see action today

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
VST Tillers has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Panacea Biotec have announced supply of the 1st shipment out of the 1 million doses of the second component (human adenovirus serotype 5) of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the company for sale in India. This is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the Company in India. Doses of the second component of Sputnik V have been manufactured at the Panacea Biotec’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh. The company received necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on August 31.
YES Bank, which holds 25 per cent stake in Dish TV, has proposed to oust the company’s entire board, including Jawahar Lal Goel, the Promoter and Managing Director. The bank said the existing board is purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders holding a mere 6 per cent of shares in the company. YES Bank has issued a notice asking the company to put its proposal to vote at Dish TV’s annual general meeting on September 27. The bank said the company’s present board of directors has approved a rights issue process despite objections raised by the bank “to dilute the shareholding of the bank and to prejudice the interests of inter alia, the bank, which is the single largest shareholder of the company as of date.”
Due to multiple disputes ongoin for over two years amongst JV Partners, Triveni Turbine and DI Netherlands BV and Baker Hughes and its affiliates (BH Parties), General Electric Company and its affiliates (GE Parties), the parties agreed to terminate the joint venture agreement and finally resolved the multiple disputes amongst them.
Neogen Chemicals has announced that the Phase I commercial production/operations for manufacturing of organic chemicals has commenced at full scale successfully from Monday at Dahej SEZ unit, Bharuch, Gujarat.
International Conveyors on Monday sold 1.348 crore shares representing 7.95 per cent equity capital of Elpro International Limited at ₹55 a share, amounting to ₹74.14 crore. International Conveyors had held 2.696 crore shares in Elpro International.
The board has approved to sell the entire stake of the company in its subsidiary Starteck Housing Finance to Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust for ₹11.45 crore. Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust is a part of the promoter group of SFL.
Somany Ceramics, an internationally acclaimed organisation, specialising in ceramics and allied products segments, has decided to launch its own Exclusive Store and Duragres Emporio in the Pondicherry. The exclusive store and Duragres Emporio is spread over 10,000 sq ft.
