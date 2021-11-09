Stocks that will see action today (Nov 09)

Reliance Industries’ step-down subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding LP has signed agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware-based limited liability company, to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America.

Vedanta has announced the delisting of American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the close of trading on Monday, according to a regulatory filing. Vedanta had earlier said the decision to delist American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange is aimed at simplification and triggered by the low trading volumes in the security. As a consequence of the delisting becoming effective, termination of the deposit agreement under which the ADRs were issued will also become effective close of trading on NYSE on November 8, 2021, the filing said.

Artson Engineering has received order confirmation of ₹17.08 crore from Tata Projects Limited for Mechanical Installation and Commissioning Works at GRSE Yard.

JBM Auto has received an order for supply of 200 air-conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12 metre length for Delhi Transport Corporation under Govt. of India Flagship Fame II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle) Policy.

FDC has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate. It continues with its approved status from UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), for the Ophthalmic facility located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, based on the recent GMP inspection held remotely between September 6 and 9, 2021.

PG Technoplast Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PG Electroplast Limited, has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods under the Air Conditioner Components category. It will be investing ₹321 crore over a period of five years, which the company has already begun in FY2022.

