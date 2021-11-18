Stocks that will see action today

Vedanta

Vedanta said on Wednesday it is considering restructuring the mining behemoth by demerging and listing the aluminium, iron, and oil and gas businesses. Vedanta and the three businesses will operate separately under the restructuring being considered.

Camlin Fine Sciences

Camlin Fine Sciences has acquired further 33.5 per cent stake from the joint venture partner for a consideration amount of $8.50 million. The company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.5 per cent stake in Dresen.

KPI Global Infrastructure

KPI Global Infrastructure has bagged a new order for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc capacity from Shabnam Petrofils Private, Surat, under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals has signed a cooperation agreement with Zorya Mashproekt, Ukraine, at New Delhi. The co-operation agreement aims to cooperate for establishing the local manufacture of the Marine GTs and RGs for requirement of the Indian Navy. In addition to above, the cooperation agreement also aims to cooperate for supporting Indian Navy in Maintenance & Repair of Marine GTs and RGs of ZM make in their fleet.

Infosys

Infosys and MIT Technology Review have launched of 'The Cloud Hub', a forum offering insights and learning from successful cloud transformations to help global enterprises accelerate their cloud journey. This collaboration will bring together success stories, expertise and experience from a number of leading global brands to demonstrate how value and competitive advantage can be created by adopting cloud technologies. Also, Infosys and Bloomberg Media have announced a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index.

Jindal Drilling

Consequent upon receipt of requisite approval from the seller, Jindal Drilling and Industries has acquired an offshore jack-up rig 'Jindal Supreme' from Venus Drilling Pte for $16.75 million. The rig is currently operating under contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

International Conveyors

International Conveyors has sold 1,34,80,000 equity shares representing 7.95 per cent equity capital of Elpro International out of total investment or 1,34,80,077 equity shares. at a price of ₹60.5 a share, amounting to ₹81.55 crore.

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has signed a contract for design, development, manufacture, supply and support of CMDS worth ₹171 crore approx. The Order Book position of BDL as on November 17 is ₹8,991 crore. The company has received new orders of worth ₹1,331 crore during the current financial year.

Artson Engineering

Artson Engineering has received order confirmation of ₹8.6 crore from Tata Projects (TPL) for construction of tanks at their ONGC Kakinada Site.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for 'Dredging and providing maintenance for least available depth of 7.9 M on Access Channel and Port basin at Sittwe Port and least available depth of 2M on Kaladan River for Shipping and Navigation in KMTTP, Myanmar' for a contract value of ₹139.13 crore. The project is to be executed within a period of two years and seven months. The project may be extended for further two years at additional cost.

Nucleus Software

Shareholders of Nucleus Software have approved its proposed buyback of 22,67,400 equity shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹159 crore. The total buyback shares represent 7.81 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of the company. The buyback is proposed to be made at a price of ₹700 a share, as against the face value of ₹10 each.

MOIL

MOIL has signed an agreement with the representatives of MOIL Kamgar Sanghatan, a recognised union, to make wage revision effective from Aug 1, 2017, for a period of 10 years.