Stocks that will see action today

Paytm

One97 Communications (Paytm) has reported total income of ₹1,134.5 crore during the quarter-ended September as compared to ₹948 crore during the period ended June 30, 2021. The company has posted loss of Rs. 472.9 crore for the period ended September 30, 2021, as against loss of Rs 380.2 crore for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio, a telecom vertical of the company, has hiked its rates for its subscribers by 20 per cent on Sunday. Last week, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had made similar price revision. Jio’s new rates will come into effect from December 1.

ITC

ITC has agreed to invest in Mother Sparsh Baby Care , a premium ayurvedic and natural personal care brand in the D2C space with a focus on the mother and baby care segment. It has a wide range of baby and mother care products that leverages the wisdom and knowledge of Ayurveda for potent product delivery.

Avenue Supermart

Spaze Group has leased out 43,000 sq ft space to retail grocery chain DMart at its commercial project Spaze Edge situated in Sector 47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. The retail chain will open from January 26, 2022, and is expecting a footfall of 2,000 to 2,500. This is second store of the retail chain in Haryana.

Deep Industries

Deep Industries has received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), for hiring of CBM Gas Compression and C02 removal facilities for a period of 3 years from GCS - Bokaro, CBM Asset, ONGC, Bokaro and the total estimated value of the said award is approximate ₹67.99 crore.

Shiva Texyarn

The board of directors of Shiva Texyarn has given in-principle approval for the purchase of Wind Power from LK Distributors under ‘Captive Generator-Captive user’ arrangement after the acquisition of minimum equity stake of 26 per cent (with upper limit of acquisition up to 40 per cent) of LK Distributors subject to the approval of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO)/concerned authorities of State of Tamil Nadu. The board also gave in principle approval for the capital expenditure of ₹20 crore for the processing division of the company.

IndoThai Securities

The board of directors of IndoThai Securities has approved the incorporation of a subsidiary Green Hydrogen Credit /Green Carbon or such other name which will be approved by the Central Registration Centre (CRC) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The proposed subsidiary shall be engaged in establishment and carrying on the business of research, development, marketing, selling and distribution of such product/s which will be used for eliminating pollution created by the surface transport.

Astral

Astral has announced that a search operation was carried out by Income Tax Department at various locations of the Company from November 23-27. The company does not foresee any material impact on the company's current or future business plans. Further, as an organisation, Astral continues to conform to the highest standards of corporate governance as demonstrated in the past, it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

Hatsun Agro Product

The board of Hatsun Agro Product will be held on December 1 to inaugurate the ice cream plant at the company’s facility at Govindapur, Zaheerabad Taluk, Sangareddy District, Telengana and to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through further/follow on public offer subject to the approval of shareholders and regulatory approvals as applicable.

Bhageria Industries

Bhageria Industries has completed acquisition of 51 per cent equity shares of Bhageria and Jajodia Pharmaceuticals, making it a subsidiary.

Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp has acquired the entire share capital of Mahatva Plastic Products and Building Materials, a newly incorporated company with objects, of Polymer products business, from an unrelated party at a consideration of ₹10,000 with an intention to make it a Special Purpose Vehicle for organic/inorganic growth. Mahatva presently does not have any material assets or liabilities.