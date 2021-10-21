Stocks to see action today (October 21)

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded the work order for engagement as independent engineer for operations, management and development of Jaipur International Airport, amounting to ₹12.40 crore inclusive of all taxes except GST. The company has also been awarded the work of construction and infrastructure development at University of Delhi worth ₹77.91 crore. Besides this, it bagged a work order for engagement as project management consultant for construction of Phase III of BPS Govt. Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, Haryana, for ₹285 crore.

B L Kashyap & Sons Limited, one of the leading construction and civil engineering companies in the country, continues to add more projects to the order books with civil work of commercial space at Gurugram Haryana worth ₹62.15 crore. At the moment, the total order inflow for FY22 stands at ₹756.02 crore.

Securekloud Technologies has informed the exchanges that Blockedge Technologies Inc., USA, a step down overseas subsidiary, has launched its ‘Plug & Play’ Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform for automotive and supply chain markets.

Nasdaq-listed Applied DNA Sciences Inc, a major player in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, has announced a mutual collaboration agreement with Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, one of the largest recycled polyester (rPET) fiber producers in India with over 300-plus customers, 250-plus suppliers, and 500-plus product variants. Under the agreement, Ganesha will deploy the CertainT platform, Applied DNA’s traceability system, to tag an initial pilot production of rPET at Ganesha’s facilities in India and conduct confirmatory samples testing at Applied DNA’s laboratories in India and the US. The collaboration between the two companies will provide brands and textile manufacturers with a trusted solution to support their sustainability goals for rPET and confirm raw material authenticity at all stages of the textile value chain.

The board of directors of Bharat Gears on Wednesday approved a rights issue worth ₹9.77 crore. The company plans to issue 9.3 lakh shares on rights basis at ₹105 a share. Shareholders will get one equity share for every 10 held in the company as on record date, which has been fixed as October 29. Full amount of ₹105 has to be paid by shareholders along with application, the company said.

Dhani Services, an app-based transaction finance and digital healthcare platform promoted by the Indiabulls group founders, has raised ₹1,200 crore by diluting 9 per cent stake. Investors that took part in this funding round include General Catalyst, a US-based fund that specialises in fintech and healthcare investments, Ribbit Capital, an early investor in Robinhood, Coinbase and Revolut, and Sameer Gehlaut, a co-founder of Indiabulls group. According to Dhani’s disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company is allocating about 6 crore shares at an issue price of ₹196 a share.

Results calendar: 20 Microns, 21st Century Managemet, 63 moons Technologies, Agro Tech Foods, Asian Paints, Bank of Maharashtra, Biocon, Borosil Renewables, Can Fin Homes, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cignity, Container Corporation of India, Duncan Engineering, Easun Capital Markets, Enkei Wheels, Fervent Synergies, Gateway Distriparks, Heritage Foods, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, Indian Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, JSW Steel, Jubilant Industries, Kabra Extrusion, Kirloskar Pneumatic, kkalpana Plastic, Lemon Tree Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Lodha, Mphasis, Music Broadcast, Rane Engine Valve, Sasken Technologies, South Indian Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Tanla Platforms, Trident, TVS Motor Company, and VST Industries will release September quarter earnings on October 21.