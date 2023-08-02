South Indian Bank (SIB) has enlisted the services of Doha Brokerage & Financial Services (DBFS) as a trading partner. The tie-up will enable the bank to offer portfolio investment services to its NRI customers.

Syrma SGS has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited an end-to-end design-led manufacturer of electro-medical devices, for a consideration of ₹229.50 crore. Additional consideration of up to ₹28 crore is to be paid on achieving certain pre-determined milestones. The acquisition will enable Syrma SGS to enter the lucrative medical devices segment.

Sealmatic India has bagged an order to supply high-critical mechanical seals for demanding applications for 52 pumps in the FCCU, VBU, and BBU units at India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL, Mathura). The order is for the supply of 60 API Mechanical Seals Along With 60 API Plans for Refinery Project.

Amber Enterprises India has entered into definitive agreements with AmberPR Technoplast India Private Limited (formerly Pasio India Private Limited). It has acquired the remaining 27 per cent stake in the equity share capital of AmberPR, which is engaged in the business of cross-flow fans and its plastic parts, fans, and fan guard for outdoor units of room air conditioners, plastic parts for water dispensers and refrigeration applications (other than automobile industry) and plastic parts for seats of trucks, tractors and buses.

Aeroflex Industries, subsidiary of SAT Industries, said that it has received clearance from SEBI , for its IPO subject to submission of requisite documents as per the final observation letter dated July 31.

Som Distilleries and Breweries has announced the approval of the supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands by Rajasthan. The previous approval of only selling beer would now have an additional stream of IMFL sales.

Bharti Airtel has launched Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands/companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communications.

IDBI Bank has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.

The board of Power Grid Corporation has approved an investment proposal of ₹554.91 crore for an 85 MW solar power project at Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

The board of WS Industries will meet on August 22 to consider the rollover of 12.75 lakh non-convertible, redeemable, and cumulative preference shares and 9,25,000 non-convertible, redeemable and cumulative preference shares.

Man Industries informed the exchanges that SEBI has accepted its settlement proposal in the matter of show cause notice dated August 3, 2022, regarding alleged violations pertaining to forensic audit intimation. The settlement terms include payment of ₹8.79 lakh; the company claims there is no material impact of such a settlement on its financial position.

GE Power India has received a Letter Of Intent from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation worth a basic value of ₹444 crore on EPC basis. The deal has to be executed in 30 months.

The board of Berger Paints India will meet on August 9 inter alia, to consider and approve its unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q1 FY24, and proposal of bonus issue.

Safari Industries (India) has informed exchanges of the commencement of additional commercial production/operations at a factory in Gujarat. This has increased the effective production capacity of SML from 2.25 lakh pieces per month to 3.5 lakh pieces.

NBCC said that for voluntary liquidation of NBCC International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to dissolve the subsidiary from the date of order (July 5).

Results calendar: AB Capital, ABAN Offshore, Ador Multitech, Ador Weldings, AIA Engineering, Amrutanjan, Arvind Smartspaces, Adani Wilmar, Axel Polymers, Bigbloc, Carborundum Universal, CL Educate, Cochin Minerals, Dhanuka Agritech, Engineers India, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Firstsource Solutions, Fusion Microfinance, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Properties, Goodyear, GPT Infra, Gujarat Gas, Hindustan Motors, HPCL, Indigo (Interglobe Aviation), Indostar, IOB, Jagsonpal Pharma Kamdhenu Ventures, Kaycee Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous, Kewal Kiran, KSB Pumps, Lyka Lbs, Mafatlal Industries, Mankind Pharma, Metropolis, Madison, Nelcast, Narayana Hrudalaya, NIBL, Orient Electric, Paradeep, Prataap Snacks, Pricol, Prism Johnson, PVP, Quess Corp, Ravindra Energy, Sapphire, Sheela Foam, SKF India, SKM Egg Products, Strides Pharma, Sterlite Tools, Titan Company, VIP Industries and Vardhman Special Steels