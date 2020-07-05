Stop Franklin Templeton MF from using cash flow to repay bank loans: CFMA

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability, an investors protection organisation, has urged market regulator Sebi to stop Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund from repaying bank borrowings in six debt schemes that are being wound up.
The fund house cannot be allowed to make priority repayment to bank borrowings from the cash flow when about 40,000 investors are waiting to get their dues, said CFMA.
Earlier, the fund house had claimed that since the six debt schemes were closed on April 24, it had received ₹2,667 crore on their asset under management of ₹28,000 crore.
The four debt schemes — Low Duration, Short Term Income, Income Opportunity and Credit Risk — have a total debt of ₹2,336 crore. Ultra Short Term and Dynamic Accural turned cash positive after completely repaying bank debt of ₹1,393 crore and ₹140 crore, respectively.
To meet extraordinary redemption pressure, SEBI allows mutual funds to borrow up to 20 per cent of their assets.
While directing the agitating investors to the Karnataka High Court, the Supreme Court had said no decision could be taken until the Court decides on the matter, noted CFMA.
Franklin Templeton refuted the ‘misleading and baseless accusations’ in the CFMA report which it said are ‘factually incorrect and misguided’.
They appear to be making these statements and passing judgment on matters under the consideration of the judicial authorities, said the fund house.
In accordance with Regulation 41(2) of the SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations, the scheme must discharge its liabilities, including outstanding borrowings, before returning monies to unitholders. Borrowings of the schemes are considered as liabilities and have already been adjusted while determining the AUM. Effectively, the portfolio value is higher than the AUM reported and any repayment of borrowing will not reduce the AUM further, said Franklin Templeton.
“We continue to follow due process, both in making investment decisions and in the winding up of these schemes. We have acted in the best interest of our investors and in accordance with all regulations in this regard. Our focus remains on maximising value for unitholders in these schemes and returning monies as soon as possible,” it said.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...