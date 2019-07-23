Stocks

Company news: Strides Pharma Science

Published on July 23, 2019

Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday informed the exchanges that the company’s formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bangalore has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration. The facility was inspected by the USFDA in May 2019, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection. The stock of Strides Pharma slumped 1.90 per cent at ₹343.30 on the BSE

