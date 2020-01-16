Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited receives approval for Loratadine Softgel Capsules

Strides Pharma Science on Thursday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Loratadine Softgel Capsules, 10-mg (OTC) from the United States Food & Drug Administration. Loratadine softgel capsule is part of Strides’ niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US private label market. According to IRi data, the US market for the drug is approximately $50 million with only one other generic approval. The product will be manufactured at the company’s oral dosage facility at Bengaluru. The stock closed 0.62 per cent lower at ₹387.20 on the BSE.