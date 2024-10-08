The shares of Baazar Style Retail Limited were trading at ₹363.35, up by ₹0.70 or 0.19 per cent on the NSE today at 3.21 pm, a day after the prominent retail chain, announced plans to acquire commercial space for its headquarters and opened two new stores, significantly expanding its presence in northern India.

Yesterday, the company disclosed its intention to purchase 44,250 sq. ft of commercial space at PS Srijan Tech Park in Saltlake, West Bengal, for ₹32.5 crores. An initial payment of ₹1 crore has been made as an advance.

This announcement follows the company’s expansion of its retail network. On October 6, 2024, Style Baazar opened two new stores in Madhubani, Bihar, and Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, bringing its total store count to 187. These strategic moves demonstrate the company’s commitment to strengthening its market position and operational capabilities, it said.